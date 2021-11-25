Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Omnicell worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

