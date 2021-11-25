OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ONEW stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,259 shares of company stock worth $4,258,010 over the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
