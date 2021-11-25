OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEW stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,259 shares of company stock worth $4,258,010 over the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

