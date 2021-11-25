Onooks 24-Hour Volume Hits $331,998.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $331,998.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

