Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $311.29 million and $21.27 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,077,326 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.