Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $123.85 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $884.24 million and approximately $123.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00199053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00737883 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00077677 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.