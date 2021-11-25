Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $478.23 million, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.