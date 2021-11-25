Opacity (OPCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

