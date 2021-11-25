Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $84,820.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

