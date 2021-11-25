OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.89 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16), with a volume of 709,985 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £49.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.89.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.