Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $26.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 57,288 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $83,829. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

