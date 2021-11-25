OptionRoom Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $117,042.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.06 or 0.07631481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,372.25 or 0.99722587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

