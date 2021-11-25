Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Volume Hits $74,721.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $74,721.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.