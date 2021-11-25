Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading Up 0.6%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.46 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.08). Approximately 1,101,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 834,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.38.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

