Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $1.56 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.10 or 0.07611794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.05 or 1.00255818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

