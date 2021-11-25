Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $211,760.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00104559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

