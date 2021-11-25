Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

