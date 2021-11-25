Ormeus Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $325,823.23 and $140,705.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

