OST (OST) Tops One Day Volume of $37,361.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $37,361.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

