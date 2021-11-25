OWNDATA 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $726,547.79 and approximately $16.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.49 or 0.00391217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00016805 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001463 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.46 or 0.01180482 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

