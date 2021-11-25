Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54,519.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $40.11 million and $54,519.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,858.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.36 or 0.07649504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.97 or 0.00377129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.25 or 0.01055496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00085689 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.19 or 0.00423371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00503230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00272414 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,055,724 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.