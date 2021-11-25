Oxygen 24-Hour Volume Tops $990,517.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $126.19 million and approximately $990,517.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003397 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,945,556 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

