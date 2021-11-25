PAC Global (PAC) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012097 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00321921 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.43 or 0.00654366 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.