PAC Protocol Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $74.97 million and approximately $118,383.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00017812 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,750,696,323 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.