PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.27. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

