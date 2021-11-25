Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) shares shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000.

