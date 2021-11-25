Pachira Investments Inc. Has $35.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.28. 4,664,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

