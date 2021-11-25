Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 2,486,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

