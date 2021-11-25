Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,889. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

