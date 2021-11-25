Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,295 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $$21.81 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 396,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,128. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

