Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of ARKW traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,134. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.79 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28.

