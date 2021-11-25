Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 2,428 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.77. 7,793,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.