Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,954,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.59 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.40 and its 200-day moving average is $363.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

