Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

