Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 143,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

