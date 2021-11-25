Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $412.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

