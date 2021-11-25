Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock remained flat at $$58.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,427. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

