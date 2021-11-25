Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 33,327 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 205,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock remained flat at $$25.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 221,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

