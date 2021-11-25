Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,893,113 shares of company stock valued at $660,001,361. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.31. The stock has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.