Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $549.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $289.77 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.38 and its 200 day moving average is $427.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

