Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

NYSE:PANW opened at $549.72 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $289.77 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.89. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

