Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.99

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.99 and traded as high as $33.16. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 1,678 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.5983 dividend. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

