ParallelCoin (DUO) Tops One Day Volume of $20.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 310.3% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $58,884.50 and approximately $20.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00376146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.