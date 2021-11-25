Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 21,332 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Bill.com worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $4,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,293 shares of company stock valued at $155,562,454. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

