Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 27,800 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of UFP Industries worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

