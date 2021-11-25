Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 37,412 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lyft worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lyft by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

