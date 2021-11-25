Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of AutoNation worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $126.99 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.