Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $342.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.65. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

