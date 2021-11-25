Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $53.76 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 413.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

