Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,537,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

BYD stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

