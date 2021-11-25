Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.56% of General American Investors worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 106.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

